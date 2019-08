GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brush up on your karate before meeting this handsome boy. Mr. Meogie is a five year old male chihuahua mix.

He has the sweetest personality and loves to be given all the attention you are willing to give him. He loves to play and gets very excited when you do. Maybe Mr. Meogie fits what you have been looking for in a new friend.

Interested in adopting Mr. Meogie? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.