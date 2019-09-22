RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Nan is a 2 year old domestic short haired dark grey girl who is pretty unique..because she has a twin brother Bert !

Bert is just a little camera shy. They dearly love each other and we would like for them to go to a home together. Both have been spayed and neutered and are current on vaccines.

They are both very sweet laid back kitties and like to be petted on...and love a lap. If your interested in making Nan and Bert a part of your loving family, please visit out website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. For questions, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.