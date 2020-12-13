2 the rescue: Meet Perkins

Check out this sweet face! This sweet guy really wants to be in a new home for Christmas!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Perkins.

He's a 2-year old Boxer Mix.

Staff with Guilford County Animal Services say he came into the shelter as a stray with a fractured leg due to an old injury.

Unfortunately, his leg had to be amputated, but that hasn't slowed him down at all.

We're told he's a happy dog who loves life and is ready for adventures with his new family

They say he can be a little goofy sometimes and would do best in a home with someone will to help train him.

We're told he does well with other dogs and kids.

If you'd love to give Perkins a home for the holidays, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services. Call (336) 641-3400.