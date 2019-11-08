GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Princess Jasmine is a 10 year old Labrador senior who was first brought to the shelter in April as a stray.

She 's a senior gal that does not get along well with cats or other animals in the house, because she loves to be the center of attention. She also has separation anxiety.

She loves human attention and would do well in a household as the only animal with an older couple, or no children. She walks well on a leash and knows her basic commands.

Princess Jasmine is spayed, fully vetted and microchipped. She is heartworm negative and ready to go home today. She is also available for Rescue due to her age.