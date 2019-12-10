BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Samson, a very sweet 1 year old boy who would love to be your friend and sidekick.

Samson came to us as a stray and is quite timid and shy until he gets to know you. He will need someone who is patient and kind, and will help him become more confident and sure of himself.

Samson enjoys long walks and one on one time with lots of petting and love.

He is neutered, current on shots and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonNC.gov/pets.