BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet our big, handsome boy, Sanchez!

This 3 year old hunk of love is ready for you to adopt him as your new best buddy and sidekick.

Sanchez is very friendly, easy going, and seems to like everyone he meets. He is neutered, current on his shots and ready for the next chapter in his life to begin in a loving forever home.

Please come meet this wonderful boy at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All of our pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.