This is Sattey.

The SPCA of the Triad says she about a year old and she's very sweet and shy.

We're told she'd do best with someone who has a calm home so she'll feel more comfortable being herself.

Staff says Sattey has been with children as well as other cats in her previous home without any issues.

If you're interested, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.