RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Snookie is a playful, petite spayed female about 9 months old. She has very human expressions.

She loves to cuddle. She gets along well with cats and dogs. Snookie is good with kids.

She was owned by a young girl who had to move away. Snookie needs a home to call her own again with someone that will love and play with her again.

If you are thinking that Snookie might be that great addition to your family, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application.

For questions about Snookie or if you would like to meet her, give us a call at 336-943-0925.