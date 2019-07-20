BURLINGTON, N.C. — Remember the Gilmore Girls? Well, meet the Gilmore Guys! Dean, Logan and Luke are ready to meet you and be adopted.

These 4 month old brothers are in foster care and their foster mom reports that Dean is a total love bug, Logan is quite the talker and is very playful, and Luke is the mysterious one who can get into trouble if left alone too much!

All three boys are cat and dog friendly, playful, loving and sweet. They are neutered, vaccinated and ready to go to loving forever homes.

If you are interested in meeting these guys, email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov or call us at 336-578-0343 to arrange a meet and greet. All pets can be viewed atwww.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.