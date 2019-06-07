BURLINGTON, N.C. — Kittens, kittens, everywhere it’s kittens! It’s summer and we are at CAT-pacity with LOTS of kittens and cats needing loving forever homes.

If you or anyone you know is thinking about adding a cute, fun ball of fur to your family, NOW is the time to adopt!

Now through September 21st, you can adopt any kitten or cat for only $15 at Burlington Animal Services. Adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations and 30 days of free pet insurance.

Visit Burlington Animal Services at 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or view our pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.

For more information, call 336-578-0343.