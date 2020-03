BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Valentine!

She is a beautiful 2-year-old who would love to be your new sidekick and friend!

She came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray.

Valentine is very nice and well-mannered.

She enjoys hiking and visiting new places.

Valentine is spayed and current on vaccines.

She's ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services at 221 Stone Quarry Road in Burlington.