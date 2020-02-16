RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Yuri is an 8 year old neutered male border collie mix. He is very calm and well behaved. He is playful and affectionate and likes to cuddle. He walks well on a leash and rides well in the car.

He has great house manners. He loves his bed and his toys. Yuri's owner died of cancer 8/2019, and Yuri lost his home. Yuri gets along well with female dogs. He does not get along with cats or male dogs. He would be happy as an only pet.

Yuri also enjoys time spent outsid, so a fenced in yard would be great , but not a necessary...cause whete you are is where he is happiest. Yuri is such a sweet fellow, who just wants a home again with someone that could share some love and good times wth him.

Help us keep a promise and find Yuri that home. If you are interested in adopting Yuri, please visit our website: wew.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. For questions about Yuri or any of our adoptable animals, give us a call at 336-953-0925.