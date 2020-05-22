53-year-old tortoise needs new home after owner dies of COVID-19

Ms. Jennifer loves fruit salad and dandelions.

BOSTON — The MSPCA-Angell needs your help in finding a home for a 53-year-old tortoise in Boston after her owner died from the coronavirus.

The non-profit believes she is the oldest animal it has ever been tasked with finding a new home.

Her name: Ms. Jennifer.

She entered the MSPCA's care on May 9, but sadly her owner passed leaving her with no home and in need of a "hero more than ever."

Ms. Jennifer is four pounds and just about the size of a large dinner plate. She loves fruit salad and dandelions, attention from people, and time outside. Her previous owner used to take her on errands showing her off to friends and strangers alike.

But, the MSPCA says Ms. Jennifer's case is not unusual during this time.

“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.

As of Thursday, the MSPCA has received more than 150 calls and emails from would-be adopters.

"Thanks to all of you who've shown interest in Ms. Jennifer! We'll update you on her next steps ASAP," the non-profit wrote on Twitter.