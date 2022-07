C'sar is one of the oldest living African Bull elephants in North America.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One big guy turned 48 years old this week, making him the oldest African Bull elephant in North America!

Meet C'sar! We are sending him lots of birthday love to an elephant living at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

Zookeepers said C'sar celebrated his birthday Monday with a lot of enrichment and treats!

Happy 48th Birthday C'sar! Today is a milestone for C'sar, as he is officially the oldest African bull elephant in North... Posted by North Carolina Zoo on Monday, July 25, 2022