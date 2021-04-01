Rare, albino dolphin calf spotted in Clearwater

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there have only been three documented sightings of albino dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dolphin sightings in the Tampa Bay area are pretty common, but sometimes there's something extra special about them.

Like spotting an all-white calf.

That's exactly what happened when Caitlin Mackey was visiting the Clearwater Basin Marina.

In a Facebook post, she said she saw a large dolphin and two calves swimming next to the sea wall. One of the calves was completely white in color.

The most famous is a "pink" dolphin that was first spotted in June 2007 at Calcasieu Lake in Louisiana.

NOAA says there have only been two other documented sightings of albino bottlenose dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico. The first was reported during the summer of 1994 in Little Lake near New Orleans. Another all-white dolphin calf was first seen in a group of more than 40 dolphins in September 2003 south of Galveston, Texas.

NOAA says there is not a lot of information out there about albino dolphins. In fact, most of what people know about albinism comes from humans, NOAA said. It's "a genetic predisposition, expressed as a lack of melanin pigments within the body."