IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It's a very happy Thanksgiving at one Charlotte-area animal shelter after all of their cats found their forever home just in time for the holidays.

Iredell County Animal Services posted a photo on Facebook Wednesday showing all of their kennels being empty.

"ALL OF OUR CATS HAVE BEEN ADOPTED!" A huge thank you to our amazing community for pulling together to help us get all of our kitties with colds out of the shoulder. We could not have found all of those babies homes without you!" The post wrote.

Several people commented on the post, including some who adopted from the shelter this week.

