Thankfully, no one was hurt. Park officials warned that it is a known spot for gators.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A scary encounter with an alligator at the Huntsville State Park was caught on camera.

"Look at how big it is!" David Šiljeg, the person who took the video, can be heard saying.

The video shows a large alligator swimming as several people, including children, rushed to get out of the water.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Park officials warned that the area in the video is a known spot for gators, so you're advised to swim at your own risk.