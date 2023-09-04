Meet Indra: The Animal Park's newest tiger

Indra came to the Animal Park at the Conservators Center from Florida.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Animal Park at the Conservators Center just welcomed a new addition to the family.

A 3-year-old leucistic tiger named Indra recently arrived to the park. Leucistic tigers have white coats and pale blue eyes.

The Animal Park said Indra was named after a character in a TV show called The 100.

She used to live in Florida. Before her arrival, her companion unfortunately died. The facility she was originally with reported she was showing signs of anxiety as a result. The staff there thought she needed a new environment to help, according to the Animal Park.

Indra is still adjusting to her new digs as well as her neighbors Trekkie Wolf, Kira Lion, and young tigers Parker, Hobbes and Kaia.

The Animal Park reports she is still getting used to her new keepers and is easily startled. But, that is on the upswing as now she listens for them and chuffles when they come by.

Indra loves her morning zoomies and racing around her habitat. When she greets someone, she does so with a chuffle and sticks out her tongue.

The Animal Park said during one-on-one interactions with humans, she will listen intently and chuff or grunt in response.

Leucism only occurs in one of every 10,000 tigers. There are only 5,000 wild tigers left, so is unlikely to ever observe a wild white tiger. Leucism is not to be confused with albinism, the Animal Park said, which is the absence of any pigment in coloration.

