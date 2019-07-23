CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Thousands of people are getting ready to cheer on dozens of ponies for the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

The ponies are expected to swim across the Assateague Channel on the morning of Wednesday, July 24.

RELATED: Saving Chincoteague's wild ponies from swamp cancer

The ponies will travel from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island during "slack tide" when there is little current.

Every year, the first foal to come ashore is named King or Queen Neptune. Some of the ponies will be auctioned off to buyers. Others will head back into the wild.

A full schedule of events is on the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce's website.

The Pony Swim is in its 94th year.