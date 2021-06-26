Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomes two new healthy cubs

The 5-month-old cubs are male and female. One is named Lemon Drop and the other is named Cosmo.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Two new bear cubs arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue on Saturday from Fentress County, where they will be cared for as they continue to grow healthily.

They are 5-month-old siblings; one is male and one is female. The male is named Cosmo and the female cub is named Lemon Drop. They were transported to ABR after they were orphaned, after a landowner shot their mother after she broke into a dog pen, according to officials.

Officials said the cubs will likely spend a few days in Hartley House as they adjust to their new environment. The house was built to accommodate young cubs in need of a climate-controlled space and special care.

The cub siblings weigh around 26 pounds each and appeared to be in good health, according to officials.