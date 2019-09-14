GRAHAM, N.C. — Dock Dogs, the world's best Canine Aquatics competition invaded the city of Graham Saturday. The event took place at Farm Services and the fundraiser helped raise funds for Alamance County Veterans.

PHOTOS | Dock Dogs, World's Best Canine Aquatics Competition! Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition. Canine aquatics competition.

Dogs apart of the competition showed off their high flying athletic ability by jumping off a 20-foot dock into a 30,000-gallon pool!

All for the cause of appeasing the energetic crowd and for a chance to win the coveted prize of "Top Dog."

The event also featured dog training, handler demos, craft vendors, live entertainment, and much more!

RELATED: More Than 30 Great Danes Rescued From Virginia Home

RELATED: Hallmark is casting bakers for a Christmas cookie competition

RELATED: Thousands of dogs begin vying for Westminster show title

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users