ATLANTA — The way he tells it, Kyran Anderson and his dog were simply too close to separate.

Four years ago he began taking care of the dog, a Labrador-Chihuahua mix named J.R., for a friend while he was moving between different places.

"I was just only supposed to be keeping him for his transition, but instead I actually ended up keeping him," Anderson told 11Alive. "We'd gotten so attached and he just gave him up to me."

Anderson was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017, and said J.R. has been there with him every step of the way.

"He's been there the whole time, the hospital stays - I've had him where he could come to the hospital to visit," Anderson said. "He comforted me through the whole thing."

"He's given me a reason to live," he added.

Kyran Anderson

After the dog got out of the house on Dec. 18 and has been missing since, Anderson is desperately hoping to get him back.

He said that night his roommate, who also has a dog, was trying to take J.R. out for a walk, and as he opened the door tried to keep his own dog from running out.

In that moment, J.R. got loose.

"He jetted out the door, with the leash and all," Anderson said.

He reached out to 11Alive's K9 Kait to share his story. He said J.R. was last seen in the Adamsville area of Atlanta. The dog is chipped and was wearing a collar, and also has his rabies tag.

He's asking the public for help bringing his beloved dog home.

"Please if they see him, give me a call, it will be greatly appreciated," he said. "I've been making myself sick worrying about him, I don't know if he's safe - I don't know."

If anyone finds or sees the dog, Anderson can be reached at 407-227-5045.

Kyran Anderson

