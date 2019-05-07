KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — A dead baby whale washed up on the shore of Key Biscayne on Friday along with its mother, who had to be put down.

WSVN reports the whales were found at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. The adult whale was very thin and was euthanized.

A necropsy will be performed to determine the baby's cause of death.

