From a house window, the bear could be seen at the picnic table where the kids were moments before, devouring the cupcakes on the two-tiered tower.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Disney magic at a birthday party in West Hartford got a little too real last weekend after an unexpected visitor crashed the occasion.

Friends and family were celebrating Cyrus's 2nd birthday in the backyard with an inflatable slide, Mickey Mouse goodie bags, and, of course, food.

As "The Jungle Book's" iconic song "Bare Necessities" was playing in the background, an actual bear showed up, Rauf Majidian said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Guests got away from the bear, escaping into the house.

"[The bear] ate more than his portion of the cupcakes," Majidian said in his social media post.

Majidian caught that moment on camera.

"That's a big bear," someone yelled in the background.

"Luckily it was towards the end of the party and we all went away unharmed, but not without our fair share of yelling and escaping," Majidian added in the post.

This isn't the first bear encounter caught on camera in West Hartford this year. In August, a bear got into someone's garage, and nearly a week later was caught in the same house while rummaging through the refrigerator.

State environmental officials discourage people from feeding and approaching wild animals.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

