Bear spotted in Greensboro near Procter & Gamble expansion site

A WFMY News 2 viewer spotted a bear near a construction site called "The Bear Project" in Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Be "beary" careful as bear sightings are on the rise!

A WFMY News 2 viewer spotted a black bear wandering around near Burnt Poplar Road in Greensboro Friday.

He caught pictures and video of it while working on a construction site called, "The Bear Project", which is a Procter & Gamble expansion that he said will manufacture bear gummies as a part of a P&G product.

Have you seen a bear in your neighborhood or wandering around the Triad? Share your bear sighting pictures and videos with us at news@wfmy.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.