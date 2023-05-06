Bear spotted in Greensboro near Procter & Gamble expansion site

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Be "beary" careful as bear sightings are on the rise!
A WFMY News 2 viewer spotted a black bear wandering around near Burnt Poplar Road in Greensboro Friday.
He caught pictures and video of it while working on a construction site called, "The Bear Project", which is a Procter & Gamble expansion that he said will manufacture bear gummies as a part of a P&G product.
Have you seen a bear in your neighborhood or wandering around the Triad? Share your bear sighting pictures and videos with us at news@wfmy.com.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.