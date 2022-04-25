A 'beary' unusual sight spotted in downtown Asheville

A bear was caught on camera crossing the road in style.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Anything is 'pawsible' even a bear crossing the road at midday.

A very cautious bear was caught on camera using a crosswalk at an intersection in Asheville.

According to WSPA and the Asheville Police Department, police got a call Thursday afternoon about a black bear taking a stroll downtown.

In the video, you can see the bear walking across the street wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar.

The bear was also spotted claiming a tree in the Pritchard Park area.

Police said this was the third time a bear has been caught in the downtown area in the last three weeks.

