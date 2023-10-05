Beloved Georgia patrol K-9 passes away

ATLANTA — A beloved Georgia sheriff's K-9 has passed away. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office took to social media Thursday to make the somber announcement.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Franklin County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Max," the post read.
K-9 Max had been trained in drug detection, tracking, and patrol, the sheriff's office said. He was 12 years old.
