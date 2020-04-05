Zoo Knoxville is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic -- but that doesn't mean we can't see the animals.

"We asked black bear Finn to wash his hands..." the zoo said on Facebook.

Finn was pretty enthusiastic about the whole hand-washing thing -- he washed all four of his paws, falling down in the process!

#washyourhands We asked black bear Finn to wash his hands... Zoo Knoxville #wildlyfun #knoxville #knoxrocks #bear #washyourhands Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Monday, May 4, 2020

We'll keep you updated on all of the fun animal antics at Zoo Knoxville while it's closed!

