ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo says one of its black bears died.

The zoo says 'Holly' was humanely euthanized on Wednesday, November 6. She was estimated to be around 28 years old. Holly lived at the zoo for 24 years.

Zoo officials say Holly was diagnosed with oral neoplasia, which is an abnormal, cancerous growth, and the decision was made to put her to sleep. They say she had just had an exam in April without any sign of the disease.

Holly arrived at the Zoo, along with another black bear male Yanu, on February 13, 1995. Both were confiscated by the NC Wildlife Commission from an unaccredited roadside zoo in 1992 in Cherokee County, N.C. Her companion Yanu died at the Zoo in 2017.

