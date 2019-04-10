PANAMA CITY, Fla. — You've heard of therapy dogs, cats, and even mini horses, but have you ever heard of a therapy alligator?

That's exactly what Bubba is -- a 195 pound therapy alligator.

Bubba made a special visit to the Gulf Coast School for Autism in Panama City, Florida.

He's a huge part of the school's science program.

Kids get to pet him, or even hug him, gaining hands-on experience for what they're learning.

The school's assistant director says it's important for students to interact with Bubba, because they're visual learners.

Bubba's handler says every part of his body feels different, offering an enriching experience for students.

