BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Firefighter saved a deer after spotting it trapped in a wire fence on Tuesday.

The City of Burlington shared the encounter through a Facebook post.

You can see the deer attempting to free its legs, shortly before the Firefighter untangled the wire and helped set the animal-free.

