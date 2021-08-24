A sea turtle nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore just erupted with 64 hatchlings

HATTERAS, N.C. — Sea turtle hatching season is in full swing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
One nest boiled over with 64 hatchlings on Hatteras Island this week. Would that make them 64-tuplets?
Cape Hatteras National Seashore's Facebook page celebrated the "original low country 'boil.'"
A park spokesperson said when turtles hatch there, biologists follow up on the site.
"Several days after a nest hatches, biologists will excavate it to take an inventory," the post explained. "Watch a virtual sea turtle nest excavation TOMORROW, August 25th at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live as we are partnering with Outer Banks Forever and Visit The Outer Banks to bring this event right to your screen!"