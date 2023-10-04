Cat intake paused at Guilford County Animal Services due to cases of deadly virus

The resource center is taking immediate steps to isolate affected felines from the rest of the cat population to contain FPV.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS) is pausing its intake of cats and kittens for the rest of the week after finding possible cases of feline panleukopenia virus (FPV) in three stray cats and kittens brought to the resource center.

GCAS is isolating infected cats to reduce the spread of FPV to other felines at the resource center. They have pinpointed three stray cats who may have been infected with FPV.

The strays were surrendered to the resource center from locations in Greensboro and in High Point, however, it is important to recognize that even though the virus entered through stray animals, FPV can also be found in house cats.

"FPV is highly contagious in kittens and unvaccinated cats and can be fatal," GCAS Director, Jorge Ortega said. "We are taking every necessary step to isolate this virus from the feline population at the resource center, including pausing intake of cats through the end of the week."

Cats infected with FPV may experience the following symptoms, vomiting, diarrhea, depression, painful abdomen, lack of appetite, and dehydration. lethargy, fever, or sudden death.

FPV can be spread when a cat ingests viral material that is present in feces, urine, saliva, or vomit. This can occur through cats using the litterbox or sharing the same living space.

GCAS is managing FPV with quarantine, isolation, and if required, euthanasia.

As GCAS temporarily limits the intake of cats, the resource center is working to find homes for healthy cats and kittens at the resource center who are available for adoption. Adoptable cats have been isolated from the felines exposed to FPV.

