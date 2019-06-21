CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Conservators Center is mourning the loss of one of their most beloved elderly animals, Daisy the lioness.

According to a message from the center's Facebook page, Daisy was being monitored for age-related health issues and discomfort. As a result, she was put to rest.

Daisy spent 15 years at the Center, first arriving in 2004 as an adult.

She was known for her uncommon mane and "distinctive gravelly vocalizations."

The Conservators Center says lioness manes aren't common, but they aren't unheard of. They say Daisy's mane began growing in her older years, and it could have something to do with higher testosterone levels, but they don't know for sure.

What they do know, is that Miss Daisy was one-of-a-kind, and loved by many.

"She was independent, surprising, and goofy, and we will miss her dearly."

