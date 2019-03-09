COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Horse Rescue says organizations do not gather the horses to evacuate for storms as powerful as Hurricane Dorian.

Horses follow their instincts and find shelter behind dunes, or move further inland into marsh lands, according to the rescue.

Dare County leaders ordered mandatory evacuations for visitors and residents, starting Tuesday for visitors. Residents will begin evacuating on Wednesday.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says they are preparing horses on their farm for the storm, and remind everyone to follow instructions from local authorities.

