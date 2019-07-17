A photo of a couple kissing and posing with a lion they just killed on a hunting trip in South Africa has stirred outrage online.

The photo shows Canadians Darren and Carolyn Carter, who owns a taxidermy business in Alberta, CBS News said. It was posted on the Facebook page for Legelela Safaris.

CBS said it was unclear the couple was on that safari when they killed the lion.

There was a strong condemnation of the photo online, with some calling for Legelela to be shut down and others providing information on the Carters' business.

The Legelela page has been taken down, as has the Facebook, Instagram and web pages for the couple's taxidermy business.

Global News in Canada said the couple's webpage showed them posing with various dead animals.

It also said the Legelela website listed prices for more than two dozen animals, including $200 for a baboon, $3,000 for a giraffe and $3,500 for a hyena. Prices for rhinos, elephants, lions or hippos were available on request.

The company said customers could shoot the animals with cameras or guns.

The British newspaper The Daily Mail published the photo and called for a ban on the import of animals killed by trophy hunters.

