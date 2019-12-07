FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Animal Control is being forced to euthanize an average of 12 cats or kittens per day due to overcrowding at their facility, the county’s animal control director told CBS 17.

The shelter is full of cats and kittens and animal control officials said they took in an average of 21 felines every single day during the month of June.

A few are adopted each week, but every new cat that comes into the shelter means another one has to leave, whether that’s through adoption or euthanization.

Director Elaine Smith said this means that staff has to make some heartbreaking decisions.

“I love cats and some mornings I come in here and I have to look a sweet kitty in the face and we have to make a decision that we can’t give it any more time. And you know, I’ve cried a lot over that,” she said.

If you’re looking for a new companion or have room in your home for some cats, animal control asks you to stop by and consider adopting.

Click here for a list of adoptable animals at the shelter.

RELATED: Yes, The New Guilford County Animal Shelter Will Have Less Animal Capacity, But Shelter Says That Shouldn’t Be The Biggest Concern

RELATED: Dog abandoned at shelter by person left to care for it while owner is deployed

RELATED: Dog Bites 2-Year-Old At Guilford County Animal Shelter

RELATED: 35 Guinea Pigs Find Homes After Davidson County Animal Shelter Puts Out Plea For Help

RELATED: Kittens Being Thrown From a NC Bridge, Sheriff Says