DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Animal Shelter is at capacity, according to the shelter's rescue coordinator.

Candi Lewis says the shelter is supposed to be a last resort, but the number of animals getting dropped off is just too much for the shelter to hold.

The shelter is supposed to hold no more than 190 animals, allowing for about 120 cats and 70 dogs.

However, in the month of July alone, the shelter has taken in more than 300 animals, with 200 cats and 100 dogs.

Lewis says when the shelter starts getting full, it puts a strain on the facility and also means animals may have to be put down.

"We do have to hold animals, especially strays. They have to be held for 72 hours and so if we don't have empty kennels, owner-surrenders could potentially be euthanized. That's why we encourage people to reach for other options" said Lewis, Rescue Coordinator, Davidson County Shelter.

Lewis says they also need help from the public -- not just to adopt and foster animals, but to also spay or neuter their pets.

"There are so many low-cost options for spay and neuter and that's really going to be what helps this problem, you know we are just a shelter putting a band-aid on a very large problem in this county," added Lewis.

To help by volunteering with the shelter or adopting an animal, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

If you'd like to foster in your county, just contact your local shelter. You can also help by donating food or walking the animals.