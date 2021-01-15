Found: Davidson County detectives find stolen calf "Dolly Mae"

Investigators reunited 4-month-old calf "Dolly Mae" with her family and arrested the man who confessed to taking her.

WALLBURG, N.C. — Davidson County detectives arrested a man on Tuesday after he confessed to stealing a 4-month-old Holstein calf named Dolly Mae. Investigators were following up on a tip that led them to a house on Harvey Teague Road in Wallburg.

When they arrived, they found a young calf tied to the back deck of the house. Dolly Mae had two physical characteristics unique to her that helped officers positively identify her as the stolen calf.

David Hayes, 37, who lives at the home, confessed to stealing Dolly Mae. Detectives arrested Hanes and charged him with larceny of a cow, which is a felony, and second-degree trespassing. Hanes was given a written promise to appear in court on Feb. 15.