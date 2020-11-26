x
Sheriff: Deputy wrangles baby alligator outside Bob Evans restaurant

He 'risked getting eaten' by the 'monster.'
Credit: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — "Even gators are looking for a good meal today," the Highlands County Sheriff's Office wrote Thanksgiving Day. 

This, after a little "monster" made an appearance at a Bob Evans restaurant Thursday. 

Thankfully, Highlands Sheriff Deputy Tyler Bumby was on hand to "wrangle" the beast in the parking lot. 

The sheriff's office said he "risked being eaten (well, at least a slight nip)" during his endeavor. 

It appears the gator was taken to a place where it could get a better and more suitable meal in the future. 

