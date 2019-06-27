HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A white Mastiff Bull mix named "Wade" was impounded at a Hernando County animal shelter as a stray.

The staff discovered the around 110-pound dog's owner is currently fighting for our country in Afghanistan after finding the pup's microchip.

The shelter said it appears the person who was supposed to be caring for him while his owner is serving abroad impounded Wade as a stray at the shelter.

Wade is a very strong and powerful dog and needs an experienced handler, the shelter adds. He has a mass or lump on his left front leg around the ankle area, but it doesn't seem to be painful to him. His leg is crooked, however.

Hernando County Animal Services continues to investigate.

Several organizations and people reached out to the shelter on Facebook about caring for Wade until his owner returns.

A spokesperson with Hernando County Animal Services told 10News Wade is being pulled Friday by a respected rescue organization and the organization will be happy to reunite him with his owner if he comes forward.

