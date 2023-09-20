Atlanta Police said the dog died at the scene.

ATLANTA — A pit bull was shot and killed in Midtown Atlanta after getting into a fight with a Yorkshire terrier Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to a busy area near the 800 block of West Peachtree Street NW around 9:45 p.m. after the shooting. The pit bull was shot after attacking the Yorkie while the owners couldn't separate the two, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the owner of the Yorkie shot the pit bull after it lunged at the smaller dog. Immediately after the shooting, the owner of the pit bull ran off. In a Thursday update, police said the owner has since been found.

Officers said by the time they arrived they found the dog dead and the Yorkie critically hurt. The owner of the Yorkie provided a statement to officers as the small dog was rushed to an animal hospital.

The pit bull was removed from the area by the City of Atlanta Department of Public Works. Officers are still investigating. Its owner has been cited for two county ordinance violations.

