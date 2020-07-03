SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — The Spencer County Animal Control director's job might be in jeopardy. A judge says he supports him and the actions he took to euthanize a dog.

The controversy started after a neighborhood watch group dubbed ‘WatchDog’ called the director out over the way a dog was killed and disposed of.

The dog was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a dumpster behind the Spencer County Courthouse. The dog's death and disposal was at the hand of David Woods, the animal control director.

Lawrence Trageser, who leads the Spencer County WatchDog, is the one who found the pup. Trageser tells WHAS11 News, Woods allegedly decided to shoot the dog, because so county wouldn't be on the hook for the medical costs of saving it.

WHAS11's Paulina Bucka took that accusation to David Woods who was at the special called meeting, along with his attorney.

Tommy Lewis, the dog's owner, says he blames Spencer County Animal Control for what happened to Abigail. Lawrence and Tommy Lewis say the county's protocol needs to change.

In an emergency meeting Thursday night, four magistrates called for Woods to be fired.

Judge John Riley says all the proper steps were taken by Woods, but the dog's owner says it was the wrong call.

Judge John Riley says, "the optics of this are horrible but he stands by Woods' decision to have the officer bring Abigail back to his home where he euthanize the dog by shooting her with a shotgun."

Riley says, Spencer County doesn’t currently have a policy for situations like these and it may be a shortfall on the county. He says Woods was not formally trained on how to handle this situation.

