Donkey Rescue! | Here's how firefighters saved a donkey's life!

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. — A donkey was rescued by fire crews and first responders after being trapped in a sinkhole Sunday morning.

The Wake Forest Fire Department said Dora the donkey had to be lifted out of a sinkhole in Granville County. Fire crews had to use a special lifting system to pull Dora from the hole, getting her back to the surface.

Engine 4 and Ladder 1 responded along with Raleigh USAR to assist Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department as they worked together to rescue Dora.

"We are happy to report that crews were able to save “Dora” the donkey who suffered no injuries," The Wake Forest Fire Department shared.

