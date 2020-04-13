DULUTH, Ga. — Officers with the Duluth Police Department rescued a duck and its ducklings from a busy roadway in Gwinnett County last week.

Duluth Public Information Officer Ted Sadowski said there were at least a dozen ducklings walking across Pleasant Hill Road when they got separated from their mother.

"One of our officers in the traffic unit responded to help get them out of the road, and then several nearby officers arrived on-scene," said Sadowski.

Sadowski said in the midst of the animals walking across the road, some of them fell into a nearby storm drain.

Several ducklings fall inside a storm drain while crossing Pleasant Hill Road.

"Our officers worked together with the help of some nearby businesses to rescue all the ducklings," Sadowski added.

He said that the cage to catch the baby ducks was loaned to them by Banfield Pet Hospital and staff from the nearby Firestone Tires business assisted the officers in opening the drain.

All of the ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mother before being relocated to a smaller lake inside of the city. The Duluth officers involved in the rescue were: Sgt. Jill Manders, Cpl. Amanda Nix, Officer Matthew Jay, and Officer Clifford Cavorsi.

