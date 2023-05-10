x
Firefighters rescue 1-week-old puppy that fell under house deck

Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews received a call about a lost puppy and the firefighters put their trench rescue skills to use.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — A newborn puppy is back with its mother thanks to the heroic efforts of some East Texas firefighters Wednesday morning. 

Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews received a call about a lost puppy and the firefighters put their trench rescue skills to use. They were able to dig the 1-week-old dog from underneath the deck at a residence, MPFD said in a Facebook post. 

Because of the firefighters' hard work, the little one was reunited with its mom. The fire department congratulated the Station 1 crew for their service. 

