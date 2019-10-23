PAINTER, Va. — The Eastern Shore Animal Hospital is jokingly calling it a case of a #HalloweenCostumeFail.

One of the hospital's groomers saw a young raccoon with its head caught inside a glass light globe. The groomer was able to catch the animal and brought it in.

On of the hospital's doctor's sedated the raccoon and was able to safely remove the globe.

The raccoon is now OK and hopefully is now only putting its head into garbage cans.

