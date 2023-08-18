The giraffe calf was born in the yard just outside the giraffe barn in the morning hours of Friday.

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — The Wilds announced Friday the birth of an endangered female Masai giraffe calf, an extremely important new face to one of its herds.

The giraffe calf was born in the yard just outside the giraffe barn in the morning hours of Friday. This birth marks the 22nd giraffe to be born at the conservation center throughout its history.

The calf's mother Savannah is an experienced mother, making this calf her seventh. Savannah was born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in August 2003 and has lived at The Wilds since 2004.

The calf’s father, Raha, was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in April 2006 and arrived at The Wilds from the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in 2009, where he has since fathered 11 calves.

The breeding of Raha and Savannah was based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, a program designed to increase the genetic health and diversity of threatened and endangered species in professional care.

The birth is a significant achievement for the future of Masai giraffes.

In 2019, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the Masai giraffe subspecies as endangered as the population has plummeted by nearly 50% over the last three decades.

There are estimated to be only 35,000 Masai giraffes remaining in their native ranges in southern Kenya and north and central Tanzania, primarily due to habitat loss, civil unrest/military operations, poaching and ecological changes.

To further protect the future of giraffes, The Wilds and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, which manages The Wilds, have provided more than $172,000 over the last five years to support conservation projects benefiting giraffes in their native ranges.

“We are excited about the birth of this most recent calf and proud of the continued success of our giraffe breeding program. The Wilds also plays an integral role in inspiring our guests to connect with wildlife and join us in taking action to help protect the future of threatened and endangered species. Births are always worth celebrating, especially as they contribute to our purpose of Empowering People. Saving Wildlife.,” said Vice President of The Wilds Dr. Joe Smith.