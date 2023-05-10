Endangered red wolf puppies born at NC Zoo in Asheboro

Two litters of endangered red wolf puppies have arrived!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two litters of critically endangered red wolf puppies were born at the North Carolina Zoo!

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, has three puppies, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, has six, for a total of nine puppies.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the Zoo’s contributions to the Zoo's Aquarium American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

During their 24-hour checkup, the pups are visually checked to ensure they appear healthy and hydrated. They are checked for heart murmurs and a cleft palate to ensure they have the suckle reflex so they can nurse properly.

Each puppy is weighed, sexed, and identified by its white blaze chest patch.

The veterinary staff checks the litters every two weeks to ensure everyone remains healthy.

We are thrilled to announce that we have had not one but TWO litters of critically endangered red wolf pups born at the North Carolina Zoo!#SavingSpecies pic.twitter.com/6Io05EmxjP — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) May 9, 2023

