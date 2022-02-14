Florida firefighters rescue dog that fell into a 15-foot hole

Firefighter says the dog was "very friendly" and in good condition.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters from Florida's panhandle were recently able to rescue a dog from a 15-foot hole.

According to the South Walton Fire District, once it was determined that the hole was safe to enter, firefighters placed a ladder inside and made their way down. Using a harness, one firefighter scaled the ladder with the dog in hand.

Firefighters say the dog was "very friendly" and in good condition. According to fire rescue, it did not appear to be injured.